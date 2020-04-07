Uh, Thanks?: Sony Has Announced That PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Download The Movie ‘Spanglish’ For Free During The Month Of April

Well, PS Plus subscribers, it turns out we have some potentially good news. As many gamers remain shut-in during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony just announced its lineup for April, and it turns out people using their subscription service will be given the chance to download the 2004 romantic comedy Spanglish for free for the next four weeks.

Sure, previous months let subscribers download gaming titles like Bloodborne and Shadow Of The Colossus. But this month gives users open access to Spanglish. So…huh—okay. Thanks?

In the press release, which repeatedly referred to Spanglish as the “PlayStation Plus Game of the Month,” the company urged users to take advantage of the next four weeks to stream or download the James L. Brooks vehicle starring Paz Vega and Adam Sandler, calling it “maybe the greatest deal in the history of the service,” despite the fact that the movie has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes and only costs $2.99 to rent on most streaming platforms.

Still, if you’re a PS Plus user and a fan of lighthearted films from the early aughts, we guess this one’s for you! Grab it while you can!

To clarify, subscribers to the $9.99 monthly service won’t be given access to any new games this month and instead will be given the ability to enjoy Spanglish, a movie about a poor Mexican single mother who begins learning English to help with her job working as a nanny and housekeeper for an affluent family. Cloris Leachman is also in it, if that makes a difference. So, yeah...

Look, it’s not Adam Sandler’s best movie, but it also certainly isn’t his worse. So get excited, if, for some reason, this seems up your alley. And if this isn’t the PS Plus month of your dreams, then just wait for May—we’re already hearing rumors that Vincent Ward’s 1998 drama What Dreams May Come starring Robin Williams and Cuba Gooding Jr. might just be on the upcoming slate!