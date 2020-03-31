As one of the greatest JRPGs of this generation, Persona 5 was already a must-play for fans of the genre, an immersive odyssey through modern-day Tokyo that seamlessly blended elements of social simulation, dungeon crawling, and role-playing. And with its latest iteration, the game gets remastered and reimagined in the best possible way. Here are tips for getting started on Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal should take a little over 100 hours, which given recent circumstances, means you should be done with it in six days.



The classroom trivia questions grant useful stat bonuses if you get them right, so don’t feel guilty pausing the game to enter a 4-year bachelor’s program in Meiji-era Japanese literature if there’s something you don’t know.



Throughout the game, you’ll have the option of either summoning your Persona—an extravagant physical manifestation of your subconscious desires—or just smoking a little pot and chilling the fuck out for a second.



Double-tap R2 during combat to quickly change the game to something that doesn’t look like an anime when a friend walks in.



If you’re worried about encountering the game’s critically reviled and offensive LGBTQ caricatures, don’t worry! The developers wisely chose to remove them and replace them with heterosexual men.



With an additional semester-long storyline, a new character to get to know, and a whole new area of the map to explore, there’s just enough new content to justify paying full price for a game you’ve already played.



You might be tempted to share this game’s enjoyable, jazzy soundtrack with friends, but before you do, consider how you might react if someone shared video game music or jazz music with you. Now combine those two. See?

