The Must-Have PS5 Launch Games

The Must-Have PS5 Launch Games

The next generation of Sony’s face-melting hardware is finally here! Take a spin through this slideshow to see all the must-have launch titles for the PlayStation 5.

Godfall

Godfall

This addictive loot-based shooter is the perfect game to seed the beginnings of the gambling addiction that will destroy your marriage, career, and life.

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls

This remaster will introduce a new generation of players to the masterpiece that launched an entire genre of games in which soft-spoken NPCs with British accents mutter lethargically to the player and then trail off in a weird laugh that lasts twice as long as the actual dialogue.

The Pathless

The Pathless

Originally titled Path City: The Golden Age Of Paths, the crunch to meet their November launch window has forced developers to cut all path-related elements from the game entirely.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21

In the game’s new challenge mode, you must escape the Orlando bubble to get hot wings with your best friend Boban Marjanovic before Adam Silver and his cronies realize you’re no longer in your hotel room!

No Man’s Sky: The Next Generation

No Man’s Sky: The Next Generation

This new 4K remake will take advantage of the PS5’s unique ability to make it seem interesting to replay a game you beat four years ago.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars

This multiplayer car-combat game looks to bring the action of Rocket League into the new console generation by quadrupling its price.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom

Coming pre-installed on every PS5, this game will showcase the incredible speed with which the console’s new SSD can delete games.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax

Looks like shit honestly but for a window of several weeks it will be one of the nine best games for the PS5.

