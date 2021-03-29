The Most Insane Quotes We Heard About Video Games In Winter 2021

The Most Insane Quotes We Heard About Video Games In Winter 2021

Bonnie Ross

“It’s Master Chief’s Sleep Number.” — CEO Bonnie Ross, on what the ‘343’ in 343 Industries stands for

Rick Fox

“First, I walked in on my son watching porn, so I started an adult film studio named FoXXXy Films to connect with him, but he didn’t think that was cool. Then I walked in on him watching esports and thought, ‘Okay, second time’s the charm.’” — Rick Fox, on how he started Echo Fox esports

Dave Jones

“I know, it sucks.” — Creator Dave Jones, on the fact that a lot of nerds play Grand Theft Auto

Tim Sweeney

“After seeing people freak out about it so much online, I’m excited to finally get a chance to try it for myself.” — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, on missionary position

Shigeru Miyamoto

“A lot of people think D-pad stands for directional pad. But it actually stands for Da Pad” — Shigeru Miyamoto, unprompted

Tim Schafer

“It’s incredible. As soon as I finished it, I started again. Since then, it’s been a touchstone for me and everything I make.” — Tim Schafer, on How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Tomonori Takano

“I’ll be frank, I don’t really understand why people are so worked up about Lady Dimitrescu. All women are nine or more feet tall.” — Tomonori Takano, Art Director, on Resident Evil Village

Gabe Newell

“We put a tooth in a jar of Coca-Cola and left it out overnight. The next morning we drained the Coke and do you know what we found? That’s right, two teeth.” — Gabe Newell, on Valve’s current projects

Satosho Tajiri

Pokémon was inspired by animals from my childhood. Pidgey, the songbirds of the forest. Pikachu, the curious rodents. Machoke, the grotesque creature chained in my parents’ basement whom I knew only as ‘brother.’” — Satoshi Tajiri, on the origins of Pokémon

Tsunkazu Ishihara

“An open-world Pokémon game goes against every fiber of my being. These titles are meant to be ordered, disciplined. I reject and detest your enthusiasm.” — Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, on being forced to create Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Phil Spencer

“I know there’s been some confusion about the naming conventions we use for our Xbox brand. I had nothing to do with that. I fought hard for Microsoft’s gaming console to have no name whatsoever.” — Xbox brand head Phil Spencer

