The 11 Best Games To Play For The Nintendo Switch

SEE MORE:Vol 56 Issue 19
Vol 56 Issue 19Video GameszeldaMarioanimal crossingLuigi
Did you just pick up a Nintendo Switch? Are you looking over the plethora of titles at your disposal and wondering what to play? Well, OGN has you covered with our definitive list of the 12 greatest titles to own for the Nintendo Switch. Click on, gamers, for your answers!

Undertale

It might look like your traditional turn-based JRPG, but it’s actually a game you have to pretend to like or your gamer friends will look down on you as an imbecile.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

If you’ve been looking to connect with long-lost relatives, then this game is a must-play. Using an internet connection, you can download the consciousness of any of several deceased relatives from Nintendo’s online database, and then load up the game to suck them into Luigi’s vacuum.

The Witcher 3

While some might claim the transfer to Switch required too large a technical downgrade, Witcher 3 is about as fun and engaging as a text adventure can be.

Gordon Ramsay’s Frightmare Kitchen

The latest installment in the long-running adventure mystery series, this spooky supernatural thriller will leave you weeping from more than just Ramsay’s stern rebukes.

Super Mario Maker 2

In this X-rated romantic simulator, choose to play as either Mario’s mother or father as you try to conceive the eponymous hero plumber.

Catch

It may not be as flashy as some of the other games on this list, but nothing brings a father and son together quite like going outside and tossing the ol’ $299.99 Switch back and forth on the lawn.

God Of War

Oh, whoops, this one isn’t on Switch. Shame, huh? Look how amazing the graphics are. Really badass combat, too. Bet you wish you’d gone with a PS4 instead like a real gamer instead of getting a children’s console. Oh well...

Animal Crossings: You Cannot Escape Yourself

As a bleak left-turn in the franchise, You Cannot Escape Yourself gives gamers the chance to play an exhausted, disappointing man or woman stuck in the same dead-end town, unable to grow, change, or develop, and thereby forcing them to confront the haunting truth that their personal failings will follow them wherever they try to run.

Super Mario Odyssey

One of the most inventive Mario games of all time, Odyssey allows you to possess other characters and watch enemies flee in terror from the horrifying abomination you become.

Dark Knight Farmers

Represents the absolute pinnacle of the metroidsoulsbournestardewvania genre.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Jesus Christ, take a hint. This has been on every ‘must-buy’ list for every console for the last five years. And you still don’t have it? Do you even like video games? Or do you just say you do so you can feel like you have interests? Why did you click on this?

