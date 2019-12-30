The 10 Greatest Games Of The Past Decade

Sea Of Thieves:

Rare’s industry-shaking cooperative pirate game may go down not only as this decade’s most defining release, but also one of the greatest games of all time, which is precisely why we are awarding it the number-one place at...sorry—sorry we can’t keep this going. God, we just wanted to imagine the big idiotic grin on the face of one of Rare’s developers when they started reading this and saw, somehow, despite all odds, this pile of shit reached the pinacle of our list.