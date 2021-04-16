Small Kindnesses: Gamer Shields Ailing Grandmother From News So She Can Die Believing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Patch Largely Fixes It

While gamers have a reputation for being mostly focused on fandom and fun, some members of this community really demonstrate why having a good heart is the number-one asset for a gamer. Enter Jason Langley, a 25-year-old Sony diehard who has shielded his ailing grandmother Dorothy from gaming news so she can die believing that the Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch largely fixes the glitch-ridden dystopian epic.

Advertisement

Dorothy may have congestive heart failure and mere weeks to live, but thanks to her loving son, she’ll pass away peacefully still thinking that CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG is everything the developer promised in their E3 2018 demo and more!

“At 93 years of age, my grandma only has one thing that’s keeping her going, and that’s seeing Cyberpunk run on PS4 Pro at a rock-solid 30 frames per second or higher, which unfortunately seems like it’s never going to happen,” Langley told us in an interview from his grandmother’s hospital room, downplaying his efforts as simply what any loving grandson would do. “In some ways, it’s heartbreaking to feel her tug on my sleeve and hear her say, ‘Jason, what about the cop spawning? Did they fix that? Does V at least sleep in her bed vertically like a normal person? Christ, they had years to get this right. How did they fuck this up so badly?’ But I just want to make sure my grandma is as comfortable as she can be, and there’s no way I can do that if she’s obsessing about whether Cyberpunk’s chase sequences are even playable on base consoles.”

“God, this thing is a piece of shit,” he added.



What makes this a truly heartwarming story is how hard Jason has worked: Whenever his grandmother asked about how Cyberpunk’s minimap zoom problem was doing, he was there to distract her with a hug or a blanket to keep her warm. Any time he saw her scrolling through a Digital Foundry impression video to check out if there are still T-posed NPCs floating off into the sky above Night City, he was there to bring up her relatives on a Zoom call to wish her all their love or ask how her medication was working that day. Gamers, it’s enough to bring a tear to your eye!

Some late-breaking news ties a bow on this inspiring story. After Jason brought his grandma a doctored-up article confirming that the game is now essentially bug-free—and that a hotfix even removed the nightmarish repeated character model glitch–Dorothy agreed to enter hospice care, where she passed away with a smile on her face last night, secure in her knowledge that CD Projekt Red had produced a worthy sci-fi successor to The Witcher 3. Now that’s the kind of happy ending that’s far too rare outside of video games!