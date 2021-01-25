Rest Easy: Bethesda Announces That Shia LaBeouf Will Appear In ‘Indiana Jones’ Game But His Character Dies Almost Immediately

Details about Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones game have been hush-hush ever since they shared a teaser trailer earlier this January, but fans are already anxious about whether the standalone adventure will feature Crystal Skull’s intrepid adventurer Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf. Well, gamers, you can rest easy, because Bethesda has announced that while LaBeouf will be in the upcoming game, his character dies almost as soon as he appears.



That’s right, gaming fans! You can breathe a sigh of relief and let your excitement for the upcoming Bethesda offering bubble over now that developers have confirmed that The Crystal Skull’s well-known sidekick will appear early in the game riding a motorcycle and wearing his characteristic leather jacket, utter a couple of lines of dialogue, and then immediately lose control of his bike and crash headfirst into a tree!

“We wanted to give fans the full Indiana Jones experience, including appearances from all the major characters from the franchise, and we hope players will really enjoy witnessing Mutt appear by Indy’s side for a few moments before he gets launched down a craggy canyon hillside and tumbled into a field of cottonmouth snakes,” developer Todd Howard told OGN, confirming that the cutscene would lead to gameplay that let players stand over LaBeouf’s body as he bled out.



“I don’t want to reveal too much, but I can tell you we’re also planning on having Mutt appear in a few flashbacks where he’s drowning in quicksand and no one is there to save him, and we just know longtime aficionados of the series will love the scene where crows and insects feast on Mutt’s decaying corpse,” he added. “Admittedly, it’s a little bit of fan service, but it’s hard to resist when you have such an iconically loathsome character that people just want to see die.”

Wow. And if that’s not exciting enough, Howard went on to drop a few more hints, announcing that the game would reveal that the monkey who was poisoned by figs in Raiders actually survived and would save Indy’s life dozens of times.