All rise, gamers, for the king has returned! That’s right, everyone’s favorite Fortnite and Valorant streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is back streaming after an extended absence related to getting up for some cereal from the pantry.



Don’t call it a comeback!

People across the gamerverse have been rabidly speculating about Ninja’s future ever since he made the announcement one minute and 42 seconds ago that he was “kind of hungry” and was taking a break from streaming to grab a snack. It was a truly titanic shift in the landscape to know one of its biggest names was abandoning hundreds of thousands of viewers and millions in sponsorships to go over to his kitchen and pour himself some cereal and milk. Many even questioned whether this was the end of streaming as we know it.

Fortunately, all that worry was for nothing because the man himself is back in front of the screen chowing down on some Lucky Charms!



Boy, it was a relief to see Ninja get back into the swing of things with a hearty breakfast and a few questions to fans about whether he should jump into a round of S pike R ush or stick with ranked matches. While his absence did generate tons of hype over who might rise to assume his throne atop the streaming world, we have to admit it’s great to see Ninja back doing what he does best after such a mysterious hiatus.

Still, we here at OGN can’t help but wonder what this choice means for the future of streaming. Will DrLupo and Pokimane start pouring out big bowls of Honey Nut Cheerios themselves? Could we be headed for a granola revolution where KIND overtakes Red Bull as the ultimate game fuel? Either way, we can only give thanks for Ninja’s illustrious return and wait with bated breath to see how his recently announced choice to go back for a second bowl will revolutionize everything we ever thought about streaming!

