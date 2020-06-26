Most Anticipated Games Of The Summer

We humans are conscious, but unlike a chair or a tree, we do not have a firm essence, one that would define what our existence must be. Rather, we have free will, an ability to incline ourselves toward and away from various aspects of conscious experience. One of humanity’s defining drives, per Sartre, is thus the sense of nausea, which he indicates as the understanding of the nothingness pervading one’s experience and the need to attempt to fool oneself into a “bad faith” conception of oneself as having a permanent essential core. Thus, a waiter may behave perfectly as a waiter would, structure his or her thoughts according to how a waiter should think about a restaurant, even dress precisely in a waiter’s outfit.