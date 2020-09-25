Most Anticipated Games Of The Fall

4.

Spelunky 2: Do you like rogue-likes? How about online co-op? Do you have a distinctive rattlesnake neck tattoo? All right, you bastard, we finally have you. That’s right. This slide was just a front to get a cowardly little shit like you to come out of hiding and reveal your true personality. We’ve been searching for you for a long time, and we’re going to make you suffer for what you did to our family.

