Most Anticipated Games Of The Fall

Autumn is often one of the crowning seasons of gaming, and with a slate including heady sci-fi adventures to sequels and reboots of classic franchises, the end of 2020 has no shortage of major titles to keep every sort of gamer busy. These are OGN’s most anticipated games being released this fall.
Wasteland 3: Set in the post-apocalyptic tundra of Colorado, this game explores the natural ramifications of legalized cannabis.
Crash 4: This platformer promises to be a winner, as long you can get past the ridiculous idea that a creature as shifty and lazy as a bandicoot could ever be a hero.
Cyberpunk 2077: OGN’s already written article received a $300,000 ad push to call this our Game Of The Year, so if this disappoints we’re really screwed.
Spelunky 2: Do you like rogue-likes? How about online co-op? Do you have a distinctive rattlesnake neck tattoo? All right, you bastard, we finally have you. That’s right. This slide was just a front to get a cowardly little shit like you to come out of hiding and reveal your true personality. We’ve been searching for you for a long time, and we’re going to make you suffer for what you did to our family.
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: This game’s narrative centers around an alternative history of the Viking invasion of Britain, but since you don’t know what actually happened in history, there’s essentially no way to know the difference.
Tell Me Why: This narrative adventure game promises to be a hyper-realistic depiction of what French developers think American teens are like.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Remember how you used to be able to go into the cockpit during the flight. Remember? You were eight, you loved it. The pilot gave you an aviator pin and everything. Things sure ain’t what they used to be, but this one might be fun.
Sorry, That’s It—No More Games: Due to the coronavirus, there are only, like, seven games being released this fall. You’re going to have to spend the rest of this fall cleaning your apartment with your roommates instead.
