Major Relief: Microsoft Has Confirmed That The Xbox Series X Will Play Video Games

Well, we can all breathe a little easier today. After months of speculation over their next-generation console, Microsoft has finally confirmed what we were all hoping for: The Xbox Series X will play video games.

That should be a load off everyone’s mind!

Ever since “Project Scarlett” was first announced at E3 2019, the biggest question among gamers—a source of concern that has stocked a major rumor mill—was whether Microsoft’s next-gen console would allow you to play video games on it. Though we knew the Series X would run on a custom 3.8 GHz AMD processor and display images in 8K HD, there had been no definitive statement or leak that proved interactive games would be part of the package, and that’s caused many a sleepless night for Microsoft fanboys. Thankfully, that all ended yesterday with the announcement from executive VP of gaming, Phil Spencer:

“The Xbox Series X will allow you to purchase and play video games,” the gaming icon told us in a brief video uploaded to the company’s social media accounts.

We here at OGN think this is a great move that shows Microsoft really cares about its fans, who largely purchase the console in order to purchase and play a large selection of gaming titles. This is also going to put to bed the worries of any Xbox user who enjoyed the ability to play games on previous consoles like the Xbox 360 or Xbox One.

So rest easy, gamers! It makes sense that video game fans were on edge after the disappointment of learning the Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-ray Player not having any sort of gaming functionality. But this time, we got some absolutely amazing news.