Highlights Of The Onion Gamers Expo: Part II

Woof! And those are the final days in the bag for OGN’s first-ever gaming con. Are we the only ones who feel like that was too much mind-blowing gaming goodness to possibly cram into 48 hours? If so, here’s a recap to help remind you exactly what made part II of the conference so remarkable.
Woof! And those are the final days in the bag for OGN’s first-ever gaming con. Are we the only ones who feel like that was too much mind-blowing gaming goodness to possibly cram into 48 hours? If so, here’s a recap to help remind you exactly what made part II of the conference so remarkable.
2 / 9
1.
1.
EA Games Unveiled Michael Imperioli Will Be On The Cover Of Madden 2022: Although it’s a departure having the Sopranos actor on the cover of the box instead of a football player, fans are nonetheless excited about the upcoming title.
3 / 9
2.
2.
Blue Potion Cooking Demonstration: World-renowned chef Thomas Keller gave attendees a hands-on lesson in cooking up this timeless comfort potion classic that originated in the Alsace-region of France.
4 / 9
3.
3.
A Man Cosplaying As Link Proposed To His Girlfriend Cosplaying As Zelda And She Said No But Their Costumes Were Incredible: Even though ultimately their engagement is not to be and it may cause some problems or even an end to their relationship, onlookers were dazzled by this couples beautifully intricate costuming during their failed proposal.
5 / 9
4.
4.
150-Foot-Tall Travis Scott: Getting Travis Scott’s Fortnite incarnation to attend the show was a huge coup, and having him smash through stalls and collide stars in his hands as fans oohed and aahed was just the cherry on top!
6 / 9
5.
5.
Paul Simon Announced His Retirement From Video Games: Paul Simon took to the stage to clarify that his 2018 retirement announcement also includes video games.
7 / 9
6.
6.
Free Speech Symposium Hosted By Duke Nukem: As many gamers know our ability to speak our mind is under attack by PC crusaders. Thankfully, one of the most unabashedly outspoken icons of gaming gave an illuminating discussion on how the media no longer tolerates intellectual diversity that really shone thanks to moderation by Matt Lauer.
8 / 9
7.
7.
Talking Down Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi: Though he had initially planned on bombing the conference to rid the earth of decadent infidels, we were thrilled to convince the sweating, shaking ISIS caliph to put down the bomb trigger so he could come play the Cyberpunk 2077 demo with us.
9 / 9