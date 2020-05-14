Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

In early 2019, Nintendo delayed the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, shifting development to the series original developers, Retro Studios, after a series of unspecified setbacks. While we here at OGN applaud Nintendo’s commitment to quality, the sad fact is not everyone has years to wait for a new Metroid, and perhaps Nintendo needs a little motivation to speed things up by being reminded of exactly who they are letting down.

Here are 10 heartbreaking photos of the polar bears who will die before the next Metroid Prime if Nintendo doesn’t stop fucking this up and get their shit together.

