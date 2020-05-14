Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

NewsVol 56 Issue 19
Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

In early 2019, Nintendo delayed the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, shifting development to the series original developers, Retro Studios, after a series of unspecified setbacks. While we here at OGN applaud Nintendo’s commitment to quality, the sad fact is not everyone has years to wait for a new Metroid, and perhaps Nintendo needs a little motivation to speed things up by being reminded of exactly who they are letting down.

Here are 10 heartbreaking photos of the polar bears who will die before the next Metroid Prime if Nintendo doesn’t stop fucking this up and get their shit together.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

Look at this polar bear, Nintendo. Its habitat is shrinking by hundreds of miles. Who knows how long it has on this Earth? And yet, Metroid Prime 4 still doesn’t have a release date. Will it die without ever witnessing that moment?

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

Look, Nintendo, we know you want to make a good game—we get it, but this little guy is struggling. He may not have much left in him, so at least allow him to spend a little time in a world where thrilled people are exploring beautiful alien worlds and fighting the Space Pirates.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

Do you see the desperation in their eyes? They know. They know the world may not see Metroid Prime 4 until 2020, or even later. And they know it’s your fault, Nintendo.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

This mother bear likely won’t live to see the next Metroid Prime—not at this rate. But what about her cubs? Will they be around? Get your asses in gear and get this game out.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

With a rapidly dwindling population, it’s been so long since this lonely creature has seen another polar bear, and so long since we’ve gotten to enjoy Samus’ awesome morph-ball abilities.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

The Arctic loses more than 400 billion tons of ice annually. You don’t have much time. Imagine the shame of knowing that in the time it took you to create the next Metroid, the world lost one of its most majestic creatures. It doesn’t need to be this way.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

Seriously, you’ve had a fucking decade to do this. This one is angry because he doesn’t understand what the hold up is. Get organized, grab some coffee, and get some goddamn work done. He is going to die in vain if you don’t, Nintendo.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

This one is a goner. You have already failed them. Don’t fail the rest.

Illustration for article titled Heartbreaking Photos Of Polar Bears Who Will Die Before The Next ‘Metroid Prime’ If Nintendo Doesn’t Get Their Shit Together

There is so much suffering in this world, so many polar bears who will never exist on the same planet as a true next-gen Metroid Prime. Please just give us this, Nintendo, and both mankind and the polar bears will rejoice. But make it better than Other M. That one sucked.

