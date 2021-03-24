He Has To Realize On His Own: Wario Just Wondered Aloud What It Would Be Like If There Were An Evil Version Of Mario

Gamers, there are times when lending a hand is the right thing to do, and times when it’s better to stand back give someone the space they need to figure things out on their own. When you see someone you care about struggling, you want to do everything you can, but sometimes it’s best to do nothing at all. Well, Wario just wondered aloud what it would be like if there was an evil version of Mario, and as much as we might want to help, it will be better for him if he puts the pieces together himself.



Advertisement

It’s tough, gamers, but this is his journey, not ours.

We know it’s awkward as Wario goes on about how the evil Mario could be like an exaggerated version of the original, and even sport a parallel color palette for his outfit, but just blurting out the truth will only hurt him. None of us can force him to reckon with who he is. Like a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis, he’s struggling to get out, but the struggle is going to make him stronger.

The gears are turning for sure, he’s talking about how Mario’s “M” could be turned sideways into and “E” for “Evil,” but anything coming from us will just make him defensive and risk him rejecting the truth outright. We thought he might be there when he started brainstorming about the evil Mario being kind of jealous rival, and how he could appear in series like Mario Kart and Mario Golf as a brute foil to Mario’s more balanced skills, but then he moved right into talking about how the Evil Mario’s stand-alone game could be an RPG, so he’s clearly not getting it yet. It’s sad to watch, but it’s the only way he’ll learn.

The best thing for all of us to do in a tough moment like this is shut up and avoid eye contact, any pity would just anger him. As stubborn as he can be, we need to trust in our friend Wario. It also seems like he may have figured it out, because he just went silent for a beat and said he needs to go on a long motorcycle ride. He seems to have started down the path and we wish him the best of luck on his road to self- discovery.