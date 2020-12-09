Gamer Camping Outside Home Depot On Off Chance They Start Stocking PS5s

WATERLOO, IA—Calling the strategy his best chance of getting his hands on the hotly anticipated console before 2021, local student Teddy Sullivan told reporters Monday that he would continue to camp outside the nearby Home Depot on the off chance they start stocking the PlayStation 5. “It’s amazing because there isn’t even a line yet, but I have this tent, a bedroll, and enough instant ramen to last me until the end of the year just in case they decide to start carrying PS5s,” said Sullivan, emphasizing that while he knew the home improvement store had not publicly announced plans to carry the next-generation console, he would be “totally set” if they put a few Digital Editions in the large appliances or DIY lighting section. “I asked the guy in gardening if he thought any gaming stuff was coming in soon and he just ignored me, which I’m taking to mean he might have some insider info. Obviously, no guarantee. But you can kind of imagine them getting a few PlayStations and putting them up by the cash register, right? God, it’s cold out here.” At press time, Sullivan had announced the Demon’s Souls graphics were far more realistic than he ever expected while apparently experiencing the first symptoms of hypothermia.

Advertisement