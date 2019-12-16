Everything You Need To Know About ‘Resident Evil 3’

After two absolutely stellar remakes of the Resident Evil franchise, Capcom just announced they plan to gratify the series fans with an updated, remastered edition of Resident Evil 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming survival horror release.

While the original game had players take control of the character Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape from Raccoon City, the remake will presumably have you do something that sounds less stupid.



Jill’s miniskirt from the original has been swapped out for a pair of selvedge jeans to showcase the incredible advances in rendering denim made over the last two decades.



The game’s soundtrack includes a constant, low-level whirring noise to realistically recreate the experience of playing it on an original Playstation.



Fans concerned that an April 2020 release date means Capcom is rushing this game through production should remember that video games are incredibly easy to make. They should be able to bang this thing out in a weekend.

Realizing their mistakes hindered players in the original, Capcom announced they’ll get it right and make sure all doors and drawers are unlocked in the remake.



In an attempt to address concerns about diversity and representation, Capcom has clarified that, in the rerelease, the primary villain Nemesis will be Filipino.



Developers have confirmed that, although the game is set in 1998, players will be unable to warn then-Texas governor George W. Bush about the impending threat of Al-Qaeda.

