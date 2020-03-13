Everything You Need To Know About ‘Nioh 2’

After proving its mettle as one of the first Souls-like series to live up to its inspiration, Nioh 2 hit the market this week to drag gamers through an ass-kicking action game tour of feudal Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Though set in a fictionalized version of Japan during the turbulent Warring States period, the game features appearances from a number of real-life historical figures including baseball great Ty Cobb and former Attorney General Janet Reno.



The story is set in 1555, or for those not familiar with military time, at 3:55 p.m.



The number of Yokai who can absolutely go fuck themselves has been increased by 50% compared to the original.



Unlike the first game, Nioh 2’s character generator lets you decide if your avatar is circumcised or not.



To improve on the overwhelming difficulty that was a hallmark of the first game, Nioh 2 features a Hardcore Mode that immediately breaks the disc when you put it into your PS4.



Due to an irreparable glitch in the graphics engine, characters continue to grow their fingernails out indefinitely at an extremely fast rate throughout the game with no option of clipping them off.



Nioh 2 will clock in at over 55 hours of playtime and 20 hours of fun.



Oh, you can summon two friends to help you in co-op this time instead of just one? Huh, we didn’t even realize you could summon people in the first game. Never needed it, we suppose. Just wasn’t that hard for us. Guess this sort of game comes naturally to some people, you know.

