Heralded as a bold new vision of virtual reality gaming and the next chapter in the Half Life saga to boot, Half-Life: Alyx certainly has a ton working in its favor. But what should you expect when you don a headset and launch this hotly anticipated title for the first time? Here’s everything you need to know about Half-Life: Alyx.

Alyx is outfitted with gravity gloves that allow her to grab virtually anything in her environment, ranging from a cardboard box to a larger cardboard box



Advertisement

The game is compatible with the Valve Index, Oculus Rift, or a large box placed over one’s head, for particularly imaginative gamers



This is the first installment in the Half-Life series since 2007’s kart racer Half Life Nitro Boost and its 2012 sequel Half-Life Grand Prix



Advertisement

Taking a short break every few hours will allow you to avoid motion sickness and give you time to justify how this experience was possibly worth a $749 purchase



Advertisement

The game uses breakthrough VR technology to allow gamers to enter the immersive world of pretty much a game released in 2004



Advertisement

Before getting too deep into the gameplay, users should make sure to calibrate the game’s settings by indicating whether you will play sitting or standing and letting the game analyze the precise location of their erogenous zones



Advertisement

The game does not feature multiplayer, but given that you’re one of the only fucking idiots who shelled out for a virtual reality headset, this really isn’t a problem



Advertisement

Finally, remember that no matter how glowing the reviews for this title are, virtually every gamer out there doesn’t have the right equipment to actually play this game and they almost certainly never will

