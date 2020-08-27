Everything You Need To Know About ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

Given the insanity of 2020, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that it’s been over two years since the last Call Of Duty: Black Ops release. Thankfully, we have a brand-spanking new title in the series exploring the background of the Cold War to take us away from these dreary days and into one of the most fascinating periods in American history. Here’s everything you need to know.



Advertisement

Gamers are already divided about the controversial decision to let users take control of John Hinckley Jr. in his failed assassination attempt of Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement

Based on the trailer, multiple characters will be cool enough to wear sunglasses inside.



Advertisement

Gamers will be able to get into the spirit of the ’80s with a side quest where they direct, edit, and produce the 1984 action film Red Dawn.



Advertisement

Significant portion of the gameplay involve dryly negotiating weapons contracts with Mujahideen rebels in Afghanistan and watching them do the actual fighting.



Advertisement

The developers have reckoned with prior Call Of Duty games’ misrepresentation of American war crimes by including an unlockable weapon skin that says “There Are Still 80 Million Live U.S. Bombs In Laos Due To Misbegotten Cold War Foreign Policy” on the grip of your M1911.



Advertisement

Interestingly, Black Ops Cold War’s gameplay will be divided into multiple subsections the developers are calling “levels.”

Advertisement

The franchise’s wildly popular Zombies mode will return, proving Activision fully understands no one likes their games and wishes they were playing something completely different.



Advertisement

There will be just enough real information to get the single easiest Cold War question correct on the AP U.S. History test.