UPDATE: We’ve been informed by our legal team that taking an article wholesale from another website is not actually permissible by U.S. copyright law, and we deleted the rest of the explainer out of an abundance of caution. Unfortunately, this doesn’t get us any closer to understanding what exactly happened with GameStop and the stock market. Apparently there was something about short selling and Reddit? Anyway, good luck figuring it out. Seems like a clusterfuck.