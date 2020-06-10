‘Banjo-Kazooie’ Fans Will Love This: This Man Threw His Bird On The Ground

Ever since the 1998 debut of the original Banjo-Kazooie for the Nintendo 64, the Rare platformer has been regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. And while there hasn’t been a new game featuring the beloved characters in 12 years, Banjo-Kazooie fans are in luck, because we’ve found just the thing—this man threw his bird on the ground!

That’s right! If you whiled away hours playing as the iconic jigsaw-collecting duo in the ’90s, you’re definitely going to want to check out Portland, OR resident Lance Markon, 34, who grabbed his pet parakeet Barney and tossed him right onto the floor.

Feeling flooded with nostalgia right now? We bet. But things just get even more incredible from there, because the local temp employee and potential Banjo-Kazooie superfan went on to step on his bird! Not only that, but neighbors also told OGN that Lance has placed the bird in his backpack on several occasions. Talk about commitment!

The only thing that could have made this any more perfect is if Lance wasn’t wearing a shirt and was a lot more hairy, but when it comes to awesome Banjo-Kazooie content like this, we’ll take what we can get! Frankly, who knows how long it’s going to be until the next Banjo-Kazooie game. Until then, here’s hoping Lance helps tide us over by throwing Barney on the ground again and again!