Bad News: Toad Died

SEE MORE:Vol 56 Issue 32
Illustration for article titled Bad News: Toad Died

Hello everyone, it pains us to do this, but we have some really bad news. Mario’s longtime sidekick Toad died last night surrounded by his friends and family after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

We figured it would be best if you heard it from us first.

Obviously, this is a huge blow to the gaming community. Living in a world without Toad around is going to be an unbearable adjustment. With that said, we’ll get through this together. That’s all we have to say on the matter right now. Sorry about this, gamers. Sorry.

