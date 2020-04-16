Answering The Call: Bungie Announced That Master Chief Is Available To Fight Coronavirus But Isn’t Sure How To Make That Happen

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread, companies are chipping in to help with relief efforts any way they can, and Bungie is no exception. The acclaimed video game developer has recently announced that the series star, Master Chief himself, is available to fight the coronavirus, although they aren’t exactly sure how to make that happen.

That’d be pretty inspiring if they could figure out a way to make that work, wouldn’t it? Yeah! Go Bungie!

Even though the company has clarified that they are unsure of the exact mechanism through which the Halo franchise’s entirely fictional supersoldier protagonist could combat the deadly illness, it is nonetheless heartwarming to see their team step up to the plate and take action during a crisis like this.

“We at Bungie want to make sure we are doing our part in the battle against Covid-19, so we would like to let everyone know that Master Chief is free to help out, although, we have to admit, it’s unclear to us what that would even look like,” said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons in a video statement that was livestreamed to thousands of fans. “This is a serious crisis, and we’d like to help as much as we can, so we want to let you know that Master Chief is there—or would be there if such a thing were possible. But maybe it is possible, somehow? Huh...”

“Look, what I’m saying is that we would like to have him fight this thing, so if someone could just help us figure out how or if that can actually happen, that would be great,” added Parsons.

Wow, it’s truly incredible to see such an important voice in the gaming industry give back, or at least try to. When things can seem so bleak at a time like this, Bungie is giving all us gamers a powerful, albeit sort of unclear, glimmer of hope.

In fact, maybe this is downright reassuring, huh, gamers? Maybe? While they still might have a fair amount of stuff to work out, we can definitely say they’re doing a much better job than Ubisoft with their response to the pandemic, as the Assassin’s Creed developers have recently announced that the assassins from their franchise would be helping spread the virus as fast as humanly possible.