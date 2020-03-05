Amazing Collaboration: NASA Is Working With Nintendo To Learn How They Got The ‘?’ Blocks In ‘Mario’ Games To Float In The Air

Calling all Nintendo fans! Two of our favorite things in the world, NASA and the Mario franchise, are coming together in a major collaboration. NASA confirmed in a recent press conference that they’ve been working with Nintendo for years to learn how to get the famous question mark blocks from the Mario Bros. games to float in the air.

This research could provide just the sort of major breakthrough that transforms space travel and gaming fandom forever!

Ever since the release of Mario Bros. back in 1983, it’s been a mystery to gamers everywhere how the question mark blocks hover in the air in clear defiance of the Newtonian and Einsteinian laws of gravity. So, we’re thanking our lucky stars that Nintendo bravely reached out to the Washington-based space agency to help them study the mystery of how these blocks are suspended several feet off the ground without any visible propulsion system. It’s really beautiful to see these two giants of their respective fields coming together for the betterment of humanity and gamerdom!

The implications of what NASA could do with this technology are amazing. To get a clearly brick-based object to float for hours on end is a feat of engineering with scientific implications around the laws of motion that could alter the course of mankind. Whether it’s a safer, faster trip to Mars or simply a renewed understanding of the physics that govern our universe, the power harnessed by understanding the question mark blocks could make possible the sort of projects that NASA and video gamers have only dreamed of.

So, let’s give a big thumbs-up to Nintendo for ending decades of corporate secrecy and giving away a major competitive advantage just to help a wonderful organization like NASA. And hopefully, they can return the favor and teach Nintendo the mysterious secrets of how to build a functional online infrastructure.