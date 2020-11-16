Ah, Shoot: We Forgot To Drain Our Xbox Over The Weekend And Now All The Game Fluid Leaked Out

Well, dang it. We’re feeling pretty annoyed right now because we just walked into the OGN offices after taking the weekend off and we were met with a nasty surprise: W e forgot to drain our new Xbox Series X over the weekend, and now all the game fluid leaked out.



Ugh, this sucks.

Obviously, the manual says to drain your Series X every six to eight hours with the included syringe, but we just completely neglected to head into work a few times to open up the excess valve and make sure the video game runoff didn’t gunk up the works. It really spilled everywhere— the whole outside of the console is green with congealed gaming fluid, the fluid valve has shattered from excess pressure, and it looks like a fair amount of the stuff even dripped down the table and seeped into the carpet.

This is a major drag, and it’s made all the worse by the fact that we have no one to blame but ourselves. We even remember thinking on Friday, “Hmm, it’s been a while since anyone drained the Xbox, and we’ve been going pretty hard on Demon’s Souls lately, so we probably need to soon.” On the other hand, it was the end of the day and we didn’t want to have to walk all the way to the bathroom to flush it down the toilet. Oh well, we suppose hindsight is 20/20.

Oh, crap. Now that we’ve been standing in here for a little while, it’s really clear that the distinctive bitter gaming fluid smell has seeped into most of the fabric, too. God, it’s really noxious. Maybe it would help if we open a window or something.

We guess this is just one of those things that happens to you once and then you learn your lesson. Suffice it to say, we won’t leave the office again without double-checking each and every one of our Xboxes to en sure the gaming fluid dial is at 50% or lower. Honestly, at this point, this whole thing has been such a headache, so we’re thinking about maybe even investing in one of those automatic fluid changers that they sell on Hammacher Schlemmer.

Okay, gamers, well we’re going to grab some Lysol and paper towels and try to dab out some of it out of the drapes, but honestly, we don’t know if it’s going to require a professional cleaning or what. Yuck. What a morning.