One way developers often depict their game environments is by including a clump of grass. Here are 10 clumps of grass in video games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
3. Halo: Combat Evolved
Here’s the moment in gaming history where things got truly interesting for clumps of grass.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6. Final Fantasy VII
Would Final Fantasy VII be the same without this clump to show that you’re outdoors in a grassy environment? We’ll answer that question for you: no.
Advertisement
Advertisement
8. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
There are many clumps of grass in the Tony Hawk series, and this is certainly one of them.
Advertisement
9. The Last Of Us
This is another clump of grass. This time in the classic Playstation 3 game The Last Of Us.
Advertisement
Advertisement