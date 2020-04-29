10 Clumps Of Grass In Video Games

One way developers often depict their game environments is by including a clump of grass. Here are 10 clumps of grass in video games.

1. GoldenEye 007

If you owned an N64, you’ll remember this clump of grass.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Look familiar? This is another clump of grass texture in a video game.

3. Halo: Combat Evolved

Here’s the moment in gaming history where things got truly interesting for clumps of grass.

4. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2001

A classic of video game grass clumps. No question about it.

5. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003

Another grass clump.

6. Final Fantasy VII 

Would Final Fantasy VII be the same without this clump to show that you’re outdoors in a grassy environment? We’ll answer that question for you: no.

7. Tetris

A grass clump in a video game.

8. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

There are many clumps of grass in the Tony Hawk series, and this is certainly one of them.

9. The Last Of Us

This is another clump of grass. This time in the classic Playstation 3 game The Last Of Us.

10. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004

Unforgettable.

